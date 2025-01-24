Sheffield Sharks go joint-top of SLB despite nearly throwing away victory over Cheshire Phoenix

Sheffield Sharks signalled their intent to continue competing for silverware off the court this week and just about did so on the floor on Friday night.

Cheshire Phoenix have set a silverware standard in recent seasons but for long periods of this one at the Canon Medical Arena it looked like the Sharks were the team primed to compete for the honours this season.

After losing one MVP calibre candidate in Rodney Chatman III to a potentially season-ending knee injury, and with EC Matthews out with a hamstring injury, Sharks have gone into the market over the last two weeks and brought in two new players in American forward Scottie Lindsey and former Newcastle Eagles guard Rickie McGill who have only added to the firepower.

The signings take Sharks up to the maximum of nine imports permitted to play across the season, though that rule has recently been relaxed, the league now allowing up to 12 in a season.

Rickey McGill scored 14 points on his Sheffield Sharks in the narrow win over Cheshire Phoenix (Picture: Adam Bates)

On top of the unpredictable spark of Prentiss Nixon, the shooting of Jacob Groves and Drake Jeffries, plus Donovan Clay’s ability to attack the paint, 27-year-old guard McGill is an unerring shooter, cool under pressure and not selfish enough to share the scoring with some sublime assists.

Lindsey’s not bad either, clutch three-pointers and lay-ups his signature moves.

There was a stretch against Cheshire from the latter part of the first quarter all the way through to the end of the third when Sheffield were absolutely humming, the ability to score from anywhere in the front-court hard for the Phoenix to contain.

Their defence was stingy too, Groves helping out Jordan Ratinho in snaffling some key rebounds that kept any hopes Cheshire had of a comeback muted.

But then, inexplicably, Sharks – who at one stage led by 23 points - almost contrived to lose the game, taking their foot off the gas to the extent that Cheshire pulled to within 10 points with under two minutes to go and then one point as the seconds ticked down.

Sheffield had eight free-throw attempts to extend the lead but Jamell Anderson, Groves and Ratinho all missed each of their two attempts and even Nixon missed before finally settling the nerves by finding the net.

Still there was 0.7 seconds left for Cheshire to contrive a two-pointer to take it to overtime, but Sharks hung on to win 87-85.

Groves led the scoring with 16 points but to emphasise the variety to their scoring, Clay had 15, Nixon 15 and McGill 14.