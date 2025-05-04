Sheffield Sharks keep their cool to gain play-off revenge over Cheshire Phoenix

Sheffield Sharks overcame a twisted ankle for Donovan Clay, a busted nose for Prentiss Nixon and a 10-point deficit to roar into the Super League Basketball play-off semi-finals at a white-hot Canon Medical Arena.

Sharks defeated Cheshire Phoenix 99-82 on Sunday, 178-171 on aggregate, gaining revenge over the team that had ended their season a year ago amid acrimonious scenes.

This return tie bubbled underneath the surface but was just about kept from boiling over by a Sharks team more in control of their emotions, and importantly their shooting accuracy – led by the livewire Rickey McGill (31 points) – and defensive discipline.

Nixon added 17 and the Sharks’ player of the year Clay contributed eight despite the pair sitting out much of the second quarter with their respective injuries.

Donovan Clay gets a lay-up for Sheffield Sharks against Cheshire Phoenix. (Picture: Adam Bates)

It says plenty about the Sharks’ depth this year that others stepped forward, Jacob Groves, Jamell Anderson, Jordan Ratinho and James Reese V in particular.

“Even when the guys went down in the second quarter I didn’t panic,” said head coach Atiba Lyons.

“I always believed in the strength of our squad.”

Sharks began the day 10 points in arrears because of an 89-79 defeat in Cheshire on Friday, not helped by a two-hour bus journey that took five hours due to traffic and left the Sharks with just 15 minutes to warm up.

Rickey McGill scored 31 points in Sheffield's play-off win (Picture: Adam Bates)

Keeping the margin to 10 gave them a chance, but it required a fast start back on their home court.

And they got the fans on side with a rousing response, sweeping into a nine-point lead midway through the opening quarter, their momentum built on Nixon’s accuracy, Clay driving to the basket and a Ratinho fast break that led to a McGill three-pointer in the corner.

They had their required margin by the end of the first on a step-back three-pointer from Drake Jeffries who followed it up with a drive to the basket and lay-up.

Then came Clay’s twisted ankle driving to the bucket and Nick Timberlake’s elbow on Nixon’s nose. No matter. McGill rose to the challenge, he and Groves giving Sheffield a 51-37 lead at the half.

Prentiss Nixon with the jump shot (Picture: Adam Bates)

Nixon returned with a mask over his nose and quickly made up for lost time with two three-pointers and four free throws as Sharks stretched their lead to 21 on the night, 11 on aggregate.