Sheffield Sharks playing for a million dollars in the TBT in America

SHEFFIELD SHARKS can put uncertainty over visas for overseas players and the future direction of their domestic league to one side over the next fortnight as they play for a million dollars in America.

For despite shelving plans to play in Europe next season amid the ongoing wrangle between Super League Basketball and the British Basketball Federation, Sheffield will break new ground on Saturday night when they play in the United States for the first time in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

An alien concept in this country, summer tournaments are part of the basketball landscape in the USA and at the encouragement of their American owner Vaughn Millette, Sharks have entered this 64-team event that can help boost their profile and their coffers.

The competition is split into eight regional groups of eight and is a straight knockout competition. Sharks play a team called Da Guys, from St Louis, in their opening round at the Municipal Hall in Kansas City on Saturday (11pm UK time).

“If we win the whole thing the team wins a million dollars, but if we lose the first one we’re out, and we get a t-shirt,” chuckled head coach Atiba Lyons. “Hopefully we can stay alive and make some money.”

Lyons has had some fun assembling the roster for this one-off, even if it has delayed putting together his squad for the SLB season which tips-off in September.

Stars of last year’s Sharks, Prentiss Nixon, Donovan Clay, Rickey McGill, Jordan Ratinho, Mike Ochereobia and Rodney Chatman will all wear the blue and yellow.

Lyons has also recruited Mervin James and Jalen Ray from last year’s Surrey 89ers, as well as former British top-flight players Malcolm Riley and William Lee, plus US college graduate Tre Coleman.

“It’s been different, it’s just been a case of layering the different components,” explained Lyons (inset).

“It’s been a fun, new, exciting thing around the office and everyone is buzzing.”

Should they win on Saturday, Sharks would advance to the regional semi-finals on Monday with the final on Wednesday. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, August 3.

“We’re optimistic, we just don’t know what we’re facing, what the challenge is going to be,” said Lyons.

“Some of the guys we’ve got have played in it before, we know we’re at a very good level here, we’re competitive, so hopefully some continuity and some chemistry will take us a little bit further than most.

“At the same time we’re up against teams that have been playing in it for four or five years, that are comprised of professionals, even some ex NBA players, some D1 players.

“It’s going to be such a short run that we just go out there, do our thing and hope for the best.”

It also represents a homecoming for 42-year-old Lyons of Brooklyn, who has never known anything but coaching in the UK, despite doing so for nearly 18 years.