Sheffield Sharks prepare for road double-header as countdown to Canon Medical Arena debut continues
Sharks make their long-awaited bow in the Canon Medical Arena on Sunday week against Newcastle Eagles in what is a landmark occasion for the three-decade old club.
Behind the scenes, preparation work has been exhausting, with Lyons himself involved – as a director of the club - in getting things ready and bringing the project to fruition.
"One of the owners as well, director, coach, a little bit of everything, water boy, towel boy, whatever needs to be done,” he quipped. “We’ve all been working hard.”
But amid it all there is the small matter of winning games with the British Basketball League season already underway. Sharks have lost one and won one of their opening two games, a return Lyons accepts is ‘not bad’.
But there are still three games to go before the home appointment with Newcastle Eagles on Sunday, October 8, starting with a double header this weekend that takes in away games at Surrey Scorchers on Saturday and Plymouth City Patriots on Sunday.
“For me and the team it’s been quite easy,” explains Lyons. “I always preach about taking it one game at a time, we never look too far ahead at any time of the year.
"The guys we have know me and understand what we’re trying to do, so it’s been pretty easy as far as that goes.”
Helping that process has been the return of forward Kipper Nichols, a mainstay of the last three seasons who has come back to the club at the expense of Zach Walton, a US import signing that didn’t quite work.
“We wanted that continuity and experience in my system which is a little bit easier than trying to create that experience and understanding with someone else in a tough year,” continues Lyons.
"Kipper had done enough in the past to warrant coming back to us and everyone is happy to have him back because he’s a great guy energy and talent wise.
"Zach was definitely talented but not quite the right fit for what we needed. He could have been but with Kip there and available it made more sense to bring him back.”
On the challenge ahead this weekend, Lyons added: "It’s a tough away double early in the season because you’re still trying to work out what works for you, while playing tough teams in tough venues.”