All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Sheffield Sharks prepare for road double-header as countdown to Canon Medical Arena debut continues

Playing in a new arena they have waited nearly a decade for is now just eight days from becoming a reality for the Sheffield Sharks but head coach Atiba Lyons says he has had no problems keeping his players focused on the basketball.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 30th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Sharks make their long-awaited bow in the Canon Medical Arena on Sunday week against Newcastle Eagles in what is a landmark occasion for the three-decade old club.

Behind the scenes, preparation work has been exhausting, with Lyons himself involved – as a director of the club - in getting things ready and bringing the project to fruition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"One of the owners as well, director, coach, a little bit of everything, water boy, towel boy, whatever needs to be done,” he quipped. “We’ve all been working hard.”

Most Popular
Terrell Allen on his debut for Sheffield Sharks in the defeat at Newcastle Eagles (Picture: Adam Bates)Terrell Allen on his debut for Sheffield Sharks in the defeat at Newcastle Eagles (Picture: Adam Bates)
Terrell Allen on his debut for Sheffield Sharks in the defeat at Newcastle Eagles (Picture: Adam Bates)

But amid it all there is the small matter of winning games with the British Basketball League season already underway. Sharks have lost one and won one of their opening two games, a return Lyons accepts is ‘not bad’.

But there are still three games to go before the home appointment with Newcastle Eagles on Sunday, October 8, starting with a double header this weekend that takes in away games at Surrey Scorchers on Saturday and Plymouth City Patriots on Sunday.

“For me and the team it’s been quite easy,” explains Lyons. “I always preach about taking it one game at a time, we never look too far ahead at any time of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The guys we have know me and understand what we’re trying to do, so it’s been pretty easy as far as that goes.”

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Dean Atkins)Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Dean Atkins)
Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Dean Atkins)

Helping that process has been the return of forward Kipper Nichols, a mainstay of the last three seasons who has come back to the club at the expense of Zach Walton, a US import signing that didn’t quite work.

“We wanted that continuity and experience in my system which is a little bit easier than trying to create that experience and understanding with someone else in a tough year,” continues Lyons.

"Kipper had done enough in the past to warrant coming back to us and everyone is happy to have him back because he’s a great guy energy and talent wise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Zach was definitely talented but not quite the right fit for what we needed. He could have been but with Kip there and available it made more sense to bring him back.”

On the challenge ahead this weekend, Lyons added: "It’s a tough away double early in the season because you’re still trying to work out what works for you, while playing tough teams in tough venues.”

Related topics:Atiba LyonsSheffield SharksSharksNewcastle Eagles