Sheffield Sharks release summer signing as Atiba Lyons slims down roster

Sheffield Sharks have moved on from shooting guard Parker Stewart and are in no rush to replace him.

The 25-year-old from Tennessee was one of three new recruits in the summer and had shown his promise in fits and starts for the Sharks, most notably a game-winning turn against Manchester Giants and game-changing appearance off the bench against Surrey Scorchers in the space of four days last month.

But given the opportunity to make an impact in the starting five against Cheshire Phoenix earlier this month, he was unable to adequately seize his moment.

Had Atiba Lyons not been juggling a full 12-man roster, Stewart might have been able to stick around, but as it was the return from injury of captain and point guard Rodney Glasgow Jnr and power forward Marcus Delpeche meant the head coach was struggling to find the right balance with so many players wanting minutes on the floor.

Sheffield's Parker Stewart takes on Surrey's Quin Coopper in a game Stewart influenced before eventually moving on from the Sharks (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Parker is a very talented player, a great guy, high character,” said Lyons. “It just wasn’t quite the right fit so we both just chose to move on.

"We understood his position, and we both thought it best that he finds something better suited for him.”

With Glasgow and Delpeche now almost fully back up to speed and slowly getting more minutes on court after missing the start of the season, Lyons – who in past seasons has operated with just 10 men on his roster – will roll with 11 for the foreseeable future.

