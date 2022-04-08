Sheffield Sharks seek psychological edge over bogey teams Bristol Flyers and Cheshire Phoenix

Sharks visit Bristol Flyers, a side they have lost narrowly to twice already this season, tonight, and then follow it up with a visit to Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday, a team fresh from winning the BBL Trophy who have had Sharks’ number across the competitions this season.

For captain Mike Tuck, as well as jostling for play-off position this next 48 hours and over the final two weekends of double-headers to come, Sharks can land a psychological blow in Bristol and Cheshire.

“Last time down in Bristol it was an overtime loss so that’s in everybody’s head,” said Tuck, whose Sheffield side also lost by a point in their home game with the Flyers at the start of the year.

Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers, Kipper Nichols gets blocked out (Picture: Dean Atkins)

“Bristol are a scrappy team, they’re physical, they play extremely hard and even when they’re down you can never count them out.

“And Cheshire are another team we’ve struggled with, they’re off the tail-end of a big Trophy win.”

Sharks are fourth in the BBL, with Cheshire fifth and Bristol seventh. The top eight qualify for the play-offs.

“These are two teams we’re jockeying with now in the play-off table so these are two extremely important games for us, not only standings-wise, but mentally as well,” added Tuck.

Sheffield Sharks captain Mike Tuck (Picture: Dean Atkins)