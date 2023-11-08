SHEFFIELD SHARKS will feel like they have two new players out on the court when they welcome Surrey Scorchers to the Canon Medical Arena on Thursday night.

Prentiss Nixon, a 26-year-old guard from Illinois with experience of playing in eastern European leagues, is set to make his British Basketball League debut after joining late last week following the departure from the Sharks of Terrell Allen.

The team’s second season-debutant, however, is a more familiar face with club captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr expected to suit-up after returning ahead of schedule from an Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old guard, pictured, suffered a 95 per cent tear in his Achilles in the summer, with head coach Atiba Lyons suggesting when they announced the injury that the Sharks would do well to see him back in January at the earliest.

Rodney Glasgow is set to make his return for Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

But Lyons is now happy to report that Glasgow is ‘day-to-day’ and could return Thursday night against the league second-bottom side.

“Rodney will be suiting up, he’ll be on restricted minutes to figure out where he is,” said Lyons.

“He’s done a great job, he’s been diligent, he’s really rehabbed well. A lot of the time it’s mental with injuries, so because he’s recovered from one before at that level he had confidence in his ability to come back from it.”

Glasgow could have easily stayed in his native America to rehab the injury, but credit to him, he returned for the surgery in Sheffield and has been a near ever-present on the sidelines supporting his team through an emotional start to the season which has seen them move into their new facility.

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“Rodney is a hard-working guy, and that’s one thing we kind of knew that he would put the work in to get back as fast as possible,” said Lyons.

“He’s very dedicated in that way, he had a good surgery, he’s back on his feet now and it’s great.

“It’ll be a lot of players for me to try and work in, but it’s a good problem for me to have.”

If Glasgow gets minutes on Thursday, it is likely to be at the back end of the game. That, alongside the debut of Nixon – “a defensive-minded player who can get to the rim,” according to Lyons – means Sharks could have 11 players suiting up. With power forward Marcus Delpeche due to return from his own injury before the end of the year, that would take the Sharks roster up to the maximum number of 12.

Traditionally, Lyons has been someone who operates with 10 players, but his thinking right now in a competitive league that has four teams playing in European competitions, is for a bigger squad.

“There’s nothing wrong with some healthy competition, we’re all trying to have the same end goal, and in this league every team is at that level right now,” said Lyons.

“Got to play who I can play and then finish with the best five that’s playing on that day.

“As long as we understand the bigger picture there should be no issues.