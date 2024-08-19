Sheffield Sharks signings: Nelly Cummings is SEVENTH new addition but who will last signing be

Sheffield Sharks have added two more fresh faces to their roster for the forthcoming Super League Basketball season, taking to seven the number of new additions to their squad in what has been a major overhaul of their playing staff this summer.

Sharks have announced the signing of second-year professional Nelly Cummings, a 25-year-old 6ft guard from Pennsylvania, who spent his first year in the paid ranks playing in Bulgaria.

He joins much-travelled 28-year-old guard EC Matthews from Michigan, whose arrival was confirmed at the weekend.

They join Jacob Groves, Drake Jeffries, Jamell Anderson, Mike Ochereobia and Makhi Mitchell in joining the club.

Nelly Cummings has joined Sheffield Sharks.

Three players have re-signed for next season in captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr, Prentiss Nixon and Jordan Ratinho in what head coach Atiba Lyons told The Yorkshire Post was going to be a ‘shake-up’ of the playing squad.

Lyons also said he was only going with an 11-man squad for next season and with experienced centre Bennett Koch expected to be that final piece of the roster, it means key men from last season Devearl Ramsey, Kipper Nichols, Malek Green, Marcus Delpeche and Jalon Pipkins – who was a league all-star last season – will not be returning to the Sharks.

Latest signing Cummings said: “I’m really excited to sign in Sheffield this season. After I’d heard the Sharks were interested and I’d had the conversations with the coaching staff and management, I was thrilled to be joining up with the team.

"I have heard a lot of great things about the city and I’m looking forward to this being my next chapter in my career.”

EC Matthews is joining Sheffield Sharks for the new Super League Basketball season.

Lyons said: “Nelly is a dynamic guard with great pace and basketball IQ. He has very good college pedigree along with some solid experience overseas last season, so knows what to expect in professional basketball outside of the States.

"I’m looking forward to getting Nelly and the rest of the roster into Sheffield for pre-season to get started and build up to what is shaping up to be an exciting season of Super League Basketball.”

On Matthews, who has vast experience of playing in America, Europe and Africa, Lyons said: “E.C is a real professional who has good experience overseas as well as the states, which will be a valuable asset to us this season.

"He can shoot from range and has a great touch around the basket so will bring another dimension to our offence.”