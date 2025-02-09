Sheffield Sharks snap seven-year final drought with resounding SLB Cup semi-final win over Bristol Flyers
Sharks beat the Flyers 66-63 on Sunday to clinch a 154-127 aggregate victory and a place in the Super League Basketball Cup final against Surrey 89ers at Nottingham’s Utilita Arena on Sunday, March 9.
Surrey won 90-86 at Leicester Riders to score a stunning upset over two legs, having drawn the first game in Surrey on Friday night.
With a 24-point lead from their 88-64 win on Friday, Sheffield just had to play sensible basketball, and although they trailed by seven points at half-time, any hope of a Bristol comeback was extinguished with a 19-10 third-quarter deficit by the Sharks before they closed out victory.
Rickey McGill led the team in scoring with 17 points, Donovan Clay 14 and Jordan Ratinho 10.
It sets Atiba Lyons’ team up to end their nine-year silverware drought dating back to 2016 when they won the play-off final. They last went to a final when contesting the Trophy showpiece against Leicester, and losing, in 2018.
Sharks seized control of the tie in the first leg in Bristol on Friday night.
Ahead 24-21 after the first quarter, it was during a commanding second quarter in which they scored 31 points that Sheffield took charge.
And they never let their foot off the gas, restricting Bristol to just 26 points in the final two quarters.
Prentiss Nixon was imperious with 29 points, Drake Jeffries scored 16 points, McGill added 15 and Clay another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.