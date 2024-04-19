Sheffield Sharks still finding their form heading into British Basketball League play-offs

Sharks are still in a race for fourth place in the British Basketball League and the home-court advantage that will offer in the play-off quarter-final. They need to ensure they don’t slip up against bottom club Plymouth City Patriots at the Canon Medical Arena on Saturday night and hope Leicester Riders or Newcastle Eagles falter in their final two games this weekend.

But no matter where they finish, a team that has been bolstered by the arrival of free-scoring small forward Malek Green since February, is still finding its feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyons said: "We’re focused, we’re going through some stuff, we’re still finding our best form, but we’ve been a lot better since January. “We didn’t have a pre-season with this team so we’re still growing our offence and how we play the game.

Big impact: Marcus Delpeche (grey vest) has eased the burden on Bennett Koch since his return from injury.

"But they’re definitely hungry and they want to play. It’s a good atmosphere this late in the season."

The manner of the performance in beating Caledonia Gladiators last Friday and then nearly backing that up by defeating Cheshire Phoenix two days later gave Lyons heart.

"We did a good job, it was a good shift in mentality to get a win against a team like Caledonia and the things that didn’t go right offensively are fixable,” said the head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we made a good job of pushing it and making a game of it against Cheshire. You don’t want to have to try and coach that effort and energy in that fashion this late in a season so to see them keep fighting has been great.”

Saturday’s game might yet see more minutes for Sharks big man Marcus Delpeche, as he finds his way back in after a long lay-off with an ankle fracture. His form has enabled Bennett Koch – arguably the most consistent performer of the season – to taper his minutes heading into the post-season.