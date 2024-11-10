Sheffield Sharks suffer ying and yang of late drama as they split SLB weekend

Sheffield Sharks tasted victory and defeat in the tightest of Super League Basketball fixtures over the weekend.

The weekend began with a victory at Leicester Riders on Friday night, edging out their long-time rivals 82-79.

Sharks trailed at the end of the first and then by five points going into the final quarter but EC Matthews split a 79-79 tie with a three-pointer with 71 seconds left and Sheffield withstood Leicester’s advances thereafter.

Matthews led the way with 18 points, Rodney Chatman added 14 and Jacob Groves contributed 13.

Rodney Chatman III scored 23 points for Sheffield Sharks at 23, but a 24th from the free throw line would have sent the game to overtime. (Picture: Adam Bates)

But two nights later at Cheshire Phoenix, they were on the receiving end, beaten 87-86 having this time squandered a lead going into the fourth quarter. As the lead changed hands several times in the closing 10 minutes, it was the Phoenix who clung on to victory.