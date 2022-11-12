Sheffield shows international class as ISU World Figure Skating Grand Prix comes to town

As much as local skaters have embraced the four days of top-class international figure skating on show at iceSheffield, skaters and their families from across the country have made the trip to revel in their sport being showcased at the highest level.

Whether you’re on the performance pathway within the British junior programme or even just lace up the skates recreationally, there is nothing more uplifting then seeing the very best take to the ice.

Skaters from across the country were in attendance on Friday to cheer on the likes of Sheffield’s own Luke Digby and his pairs partner Anastasia Vaipan-Law as they executed a practice routine ahead of the evening’s short programme.

Great Britain's Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby during a pairs practice session during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2022 at Ice Sheffield. (Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire)

"It’s so very special to be out here,” said Digby, who is competing at this level for the first time.

Support for the seven British skaters in action this weekend was raucous and enthusiastic. They will need it, for the skaters from the traditional powerhouses of Japan, the United States and Canada, among others, are in town to continue their quest for World Grand Prix honours.

Sheffield is the fourth stop on the six-leg circuit, with the Grand Final held in Turin next month.

British Ice Skating only stepped in 11 weeks ago when China was removed as a host of the fourth grand prix due to Covid.

While on a much smaller scale than other grand prix events held this early winter in Ontario, Sapporo and Espoo in Finland, it is a great validation of the United Kingdom’s emerging status in figure skating that they were asked to fill the void at short notice for such a prestigious event.

Digby and Vaipan-Law continue their pairs program on Saturday evening before Ed Appleby and Graham Newberry conclude their men’s singles challenge.