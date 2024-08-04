Sheffield’s Louie Hinchliffe showed no signs of big stage nerves, preferring to take down big names instead on his Olympic debut.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hinchliffe lowered the colours of 100m world champion and Olympic favourite Noah Lyles as he clocked the third quickest time of his career in the heats at the Stade de France this morning.

Hinchliffe is coached at the University of Houston by nine-time Olympic champion Carl Lewis and clocked a 9.95 sec personal best at the NCAA Championships earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first-round time of 9.98 seconds was just three hundredths slower but, aided by the super-quick purple track in Paris, he knows he’ll need to be quicker than ever before this weekend.

LOOKING GOOD: Great Britain's Louie Hinchliffe (centre) during the men's 100m heats at the Stade de France on Saturday. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

"It was good to get him back after London, that was a good feeling," he said, after beating Lyles to the line.

"I wasn’t really thinking too much about him, he wasn’t really near me, so I wasn’t really thinking too much about who was in the race.

"I think the pressure and environment will bring more out of me, trying to get to an Olympic final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m just running my races at the moment, I’m not really thinking too much about results, I don’t really want to chase results.

"The atmosphere is amazing. I think that environment brings the best out of all of us. You have to make the most of it and use it to your advantage.

"My coach told me to run my own race and not get distracted by it all, just focus on me."

Lyles was first to congratulate Hinchliffe - but insists it won't be happening again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a talented kid, he ran well in the NCAA, so I knew he was going to run well, he had it in him," he said.

"I was expecting they would just fall in line. They didn’t, they took it as a chance of having a shot at me. To be honest, I should have expected that knowing it was the Olympics. But this is my first time in an Olympic 100m, that’s on me, I won’t let that happen again."

Lyle’s American team-mates Kenneth Bednarek and Fred Kerley ran the quickest times in qualifying, but Hinchliffe was third fastest overall.

Team GB's Zharnel Hughes also advanced to the semi-finals, but Jermemiah Azu was disqualified for a false start.