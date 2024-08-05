SHEFFIELD’S Louie Hinchliffe is going back to the drawing board after failing to make the men’s 100m final in Paris, despite a gutsy performance.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield sprinter ran 9.97s in the first semi-final but across the three heats his time was only the 11th quickest, with eight progressing to the highly-anticipated final.

Hinchliffe finished as the top Brit after Zharnel Hughes also crashed out and admits he was disappointed to fall short of the biggest race at the Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old is not competing in the 200m but could return for the 4x100m relay later in the week.

EDGED OUT: Sheffield's Louie Hinchliffe races with USA's Noah Lyles ( right) during the first men's 100m semi-final , the American later going on to win gold. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“It’s good. It’s not the result that I wanted but I can’t be too hard on myself,” he said.

“I will definitely use this experience and learn from my mistakes. I have to take the positives.

“It’s back to the drawing board, we’ll work on it and hopefully come back stronger next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Hinchliffe, who set tongues wagging by winning the British Championship title in June and becoming the first European to win the prestigious NCAA title over 100m.

YOUNG TALENT: Sheffield's Louie Hinchliffe looks up to his time on the clock following the Men's 100m Semi-Final 1 at the Stade de France Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

He ran 9.95s that day and motored through his first round here, fuelled by the coaching of legendary USA athlete Carl Lewis.

In the semi-final, he was drawn next to USA’s world champion Noah Lyles but made a slow start out of the blocks.

He was sixth at the half-way stage and, though he came back quickly down the final 50 metres, he knew he had left far too much to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinchliffe, whose dad Stuart comes from Rotherham, was marginally down on his personal best, suggesting at the potential he has – but before then, he just wants to relax with his family, who were with him in Paris.

“It’s good to be close to home and run in front of my family. I’ve not run in front of them for a while so it’s been great to have them,” he said.

“I just think I let the race get too far ahead of me.

“I was a bit of out it at the start so I didn’t set myself up for it too well. We’ll learn from it.

“Carl Lewis has been great as a mentor, giving me lots of guidance. It’s been good to have him in my corner and I want to learn from him.”