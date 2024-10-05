Sheffield Steeldogs aiming to build on early promise by taming Swindon Wildcats

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison

Sports Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024
SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS head to Swindon Wildcats tonight aiming to build on their excellent display at home to Peterborough Phantoms last time out.

The 5-3 win at Ice Sheffield showed the ability of Ben Morgan’s team to overcome adversity, twice coming from behind while being grateful to Sam Tremblay’s hat-trick to seal the three points.

It was further proof the summer overhaul of the roster has the potential to bring success in 2024-25.

They head to a Swindon team displaying the kind of trademark inconsistency that has prevented them from winning the league title at this level before, following up their 6-3 win at home to Leeds Knights last Saturday with a 4-3 defeat at Peterborough.

TOP MAN: Samuel Tremblay is Sheffield Steeldogs' top points scorer this season with seven goals and two assists in four games. Picture: Steelers Media.
TOP MAN: Samuel Tremblay is Sheffield Steeldogs' top points scorer this season with seven goals and two assists in four games. Picture: Steelers Media.

After today’s venture south, the Steeldogs then head home to South Yorkshire where they will take on Berkshire Bees on Sunday.

The Bees picked up their first win of the season on the road last Sunday, beating Telford Tigers 6-3, Marcel Balaz proving the major difference with a four-goal haul.

Dominik Gabaj’s inconsistent team host defending league champions Leeds Knights on Saturday.

Samuel Tremblay is the Steeldogs’ leading points-scorer this season, posting seven goals and two assists in his four appearances so far.

