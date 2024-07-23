Sheffield Steeldogs and why the signing of Ivan Björkly Nordström is 'statement of intent'
Born in and initially trained in Scotland, Nordström spent the majority of his junior career in Sweden before returning to the UK last year with the Steeldogs’ NIHL National rivals Peterborough Phantoms, who ended the season as play-off champions.
The 21-year-old impressed as he posted 62 points, including 29 goals, in 56 appearances and joins on a two-way contract with pareent club, Sheffield Steelers.
"The move to acquire Ivan’s signature and services in Sheffield for the next two seasons is the latest statement of intent by the club,” said Steeldogs’ player-coach, Morgan.
“In Ivan we believe we have an incredible talent who over the next two years can grow with the view to nurturing his game as part of the two-way agreement.
"He is a big guy who I’m sure will make a big impact for us this season.”
At 6ft 7ins tall, the right-hander should continue to prove a handful for opponents much like he did under Slava Koulikov at Peterborough.
“I can’t wait for the season to get started with Sheffield,” said Nordström. “I have had good communication with the leadership at the club and it feels like Sheffield will be a great fit.“It will be an honour to play for this club and for the fans.”