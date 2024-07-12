JAMIE McILROY believes Sheffield Steeldogs are at the start of a ‘special’ period after coming on board as the NIHL National team’s GM.

The 43-year-old has already been working closely with player-coach Ben Morgan in building the roster for the 2024-25 campaign, when they will hope to bounce back from missing out on the play-offs last time around.

As has already been made clear by the owners, the emphasis will be on developing young, local talent.

“I’ve made my feelings clear over the years about how I’ve always wanted young British players to have a clear pathway to playing at the top tier in their own country,” said McIlroy, who between 2010-19 played for Slough Jets and Streatham Redskins before three seasons in France.

NEW ERA: Sheffield Steeldogs are building for the 2024-25 season - adding Jamie McIlroy nas their new GM. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“The reorganisation and restructure of the Steeldogs/Steelers set-up will now make that a genuine reality.

“Myself, Morgs and the whole management team have done a lot of work in the background to ensure that this season’s roster is one that will excite the fanbase and be competitive on all fronts.

"I’m genuinely excited to be taking on this new role and I will work tirelessly to ensure that the fans have a team to be proud of.

"Sheffield is a genuine hockey city and we have the opportunity to totally transform the way that the sport operates at all levels in the UK.

FUTURE PLANS: Jamie McIlroy is the new GN at Sheffield Steeldogs.

"This is the beginning of something special.”

Tony Smith, owner of Sheffield Steelers who took over ownership of the Steeldogs’ last summer, said he had been impressed with McIlroy’s input so far this summer.

"Jamie is professional, diligent but most of all passionate about the Dogs,” he said. “We have already seen his work at first hand and how he interacts and works alongside those at the Steeldogs and the Steelers.

"It is a first-class appointment and one that will see him take on the day-to-day duties in running a club like this.

“We learnt a lot of lessons in our first season, we reacted to that and have made significant changes to both on and off the ice sides of the business.

"We believe that the Mcllroy/Morgan partnership is one that will lead the Steeldogs in the right direction and encourage a pathway of local youngsters ready to make their way in the professional game.”

Hull Seahawks, meanwhile, have announced their third and final import for the season after signing Canadian forward Kaden Hanas.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three years at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in the Alberta Colleges Athletics Conference.