BAIR GENDUNOV came close to facing off against Sheffield Steeldogs in NIHL National last season – now he he is hoping to fire them to silverware in the UK’s second tier.

Back in May, the Steeldogs persuaded head coach Slava Koulikov to make the move across from Peterborough after 11 years at Mallard Road.

Last summer, Koulikov came close to signing Canadian forward Gendunov for the Phantoms.

In the end, the 25-year-old right-hander opted to head to Germany, proving a big hit for third-tier outfit Riessersee, where he finished as second-highest points scorer with 69 points, including 29 goals, in 51 league and play-off appearances.

TITLE CHARGE: Bair Gendunov is determined to win his first championship in hockey with Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Camryn Martz/Evansville Thunderbolts

In May, Koulikov and Gendunov picked up where they left off from last summer and, this time around, they were able to get the deal done.

Now, Toronto-born Gendunov wants to repay the faith shown in him by Koulikov by helping the Steeldogs lift their first trophy since their National Cup and play-off double in 2021-22.

“A couple of things didn’t work out last summer and I ended up signing in Germany,” explained Gendunov. “I had a good season there and I reached back out to Slava this summer because we’d had some really good chats last time

“From what he told me about how he coached and everything, I really liked that and then after I reached out to him, Peterborough were still in the play-offs and he said it would be best to chat afterwards.

TROPHY HUNT: Bair Gendunov is keen to win some silverware with Sheffield Steeldogs in NIHL National this season. Picture: Camryn Martz/Evansville Thunderbolts.

“After the play-offs he messaged me to tell me that he had just signed with Sheffield and that they would love to have me.

"He said they were building a good team and I said I wanted to be part of a good team.

"I want to win a championship, it’s something I haven’t yet done in pro hockey and I will do whatever the team needs me to do to help us do that."

Prior to his year in Germany – his first season outside North America – Gendunov had impressed in the SPHL with the Evansville Thunderbolts – posting 12 goals and 16 assists in 26 games.

He then ended the 2023-24 season in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers where he showed promise in scoring six goals and five assists in 19 appearances.

While it is obvious Koulikov is a fan of Gendunov, he leaves behind a coach in Germany who was clearly impressed with his contribution in helping Riessersee secure an eighth-place regular season finish.

Riessersee head coach Hunor Marton believes Steeldogs will like what they see from Gendunov.

"He did good with us,” said Marton. "I was pleased with the amount of points he put up. We were expecting him to score goals, put up some points and help the team the best way he can with his strengths.