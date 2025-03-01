SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS may have recently surrendered a key part of their offensive firepower for the rest of the season, but player-coach Ben Morgan is staying positive about the knock-on effect it has had on his team.

Import forward Sam Tremblay will spend the rest of the season with Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League after being called up by head coach Aaron Fox just ahead of the recent trade deadline.

The 29-year-old - who has already agreed to return for the Steeldogs in 2025-26 - has certainly made his mark on the team this season since making the switch from Manchester Storm last summer, scoring 30 goals and 40 assists in just 45 games.

But his late departure, while a blow, has opened up opportunities for those lower down the pecking order, something which is in tune with the development ethos being driven by Morgan and the Steeldogs’ management.

One obvious example is centre Brady Doxey, who now finds himself centering on either of the top two lines.

“It’s about guys maximising opportunities that they have been given and running with it and embracing it,” said Morgan, whose team travel to play-off chasing Telford Tigers on Saturday night.

“You’re talking about people like Brady for example. There’s somebody who has played on all four lines this season, which is testament to him and his hard work and his attitude and what it takes to be a team player, hence the reason why he’s an assistant captain.

“He just goes about his business quietly, you can put him on any line in any situation and he won’t kick up a fuss, he’ll take everything in his stride.

MOVE ON UP: Brady Doxey has taken his opportunity to move further up the pecking order at Sheffield Steeldogs after the late departure of import forward Sam Tremblay. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“So to be able to put him on a first line and the second line and let his game develop and see how much that can come on, is just as pleasing as it is disappointing to lose a player the calibre of Trembs.

“So Brady is a great example of what we’re trying to do here. If you look at how he’s developed over the years and how, in just a short space of time he has come on even more.

“He continues to lead by example and take the opportunity when it comes, that’s the message that we want to give to the next crop of players.”

Morgan said he was hopeful veteran forward Jonathan Phillips will return to action for the Telford trip having missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.