BEN MORGAN says forward Charlie Thompson has a crucial role to play by being the ‘glue’ that helps ensure Sheffield Steeldogs carry momentum into the NIHL National play-offs.

The 28-year-old completed the long road back from an 11-month injury lay-off two weekends ago, marking his return to the fray perfectly with a first-period goal in the 4-3 overtime win at Telford Tigers.

The gritty, Rotherham-born right-hander has spent his entire hockey career in Sheffield and is now in his 10th season with the Steeldogs and has long been seen as an integral part of the locker room.

That has made his enforced absence with a lower-body injury so hard to deal with for everyone at the club and player-coach Morgan says the centre is determined to make up for lost time.

“It was a big thing for him being out for as long as he has been,” said Morgan whose team visit Romford Raiders on Sunday in a one-game weekend

“It was massive to have him back in the room. He is the glue that holds it together, the voice of the room, so to have him back among us was great.

“He’s very much a club person and only interested in the betterment of the team. He has sacrificed himself in lots of different ways, he’ll play any position, wing or centre, he’ll fight if he needs to, he’ll be a rotation guy.

“Just as importantly, he’ll also speak up as he’s one of the senior guys – whether he likes it or not – he’s been around for years.”

KEY MAN: Sheffield Steeldogs' Charlie Thompson is back in the thick of it after a lengthy injury lay-off. Picture:

On Thompson marking his return with a goal, Morgan added: “He took it relatively steady, apart from when he scored when his trademark one knee slide, shammy leather celebration came out again,