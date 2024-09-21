BEN MORGAN freely admits there were some stressful moments during the build-up to the 2024-25 season – but he is reassured by the presence of a new ‘right-hand man’.

Following a forgettable 2023-24 campaign which saw the Steeldogs finish outside the play-offs for the first time in the NIHL National era, the appointment of veteran defenceman Morgan back into the player-coach role he previously enjoyed at the club between 2017-20, was one of the first moves made by owner Tony Smith.

The turnover of players at Ice Sheffield has been the biggest in recent memory but, having enjoyed an opening night 5-3 win at Peterborough Phantoms last Sunday, things seem to be coming together nicely.

Of course it is early days and that perspective could all change if the Steeldogs come off on the wrong side of encounters at Milton Keynes Lightning tonight and at home to Bristol Pitbulls tomorrow.

LEADING MAN: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Ben Morgan . Picture: Steeldogs Media/Peter Best.

Alongside for the ride with Morgan – and offering welcome insight and first-hand hockey knowledge – is the team’s General Manager, Jamie McIlroy.

It’s a combination Morgan believes will develop a brighter future for the Steeldogs.

"I’ll not lie, it’s been stressful, but, luckily, I’ve got a good right-hand man with me in Jamie, who has been fantastic since he came in,” said Morgan.

“I’m not spinning plates as I was last time but Jamie has been invaluable. His knowledge of hockey round the world and in Europe is fantastic and he was key in the signing of the imports – the information he could get in terms of scouting and good references on them as people, was a key thing for us.