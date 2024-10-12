FRESH off the back of a four-point weekend, Sheffield Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan has plenty to be happy about at this early stage of the NIHL National campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four wins and only one regulation loss in their six games so far this season, it looks like the summer of change that went on at Ice Sheffield is already starting to bear fruit.

Throw into the mix that his team also boasts the second-best record for Goals Against Average in the league - 3.17 (Swindon are top with 2.57) - and it should come as no surprise to hear it is a happy locker room that Morgan presides over.

But he wants more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MAKING LIFE DIFFICULT: Sheffield Steeldogs' defence is the second best in NIHL National for Goals Against Average. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“It’s pleasing, but I’m not satisfied because I want to be number 1 in that category, not two,” said Morgan. “Being a defenceman, I’ve always prided myself and the teams I’ve been on on being defensively strong.

“The aim is to be resolute and to keep teams down to low numbers of legitimate scoring opportunities and just general shots on goal.

“And we’ve been able to do that because we’ve got a good D-corem and we’ve got a good tandem in netminding, with Be Norton in particular playing fantastic over the last couple of weeks.”

This weekend sees the Steeldogs aiming to extend their winning streak to four games, first hosting fourth-placed Romford Raiders tonight (7pm) before heading north of the border to face Solway Sharks tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romford, traditionally fighting to get into the play-offs every season, have got off to a flying start, already posting wins against the likes of Swindon, Peterborough Phantoms and Hull Seahawks.

It is a sign, believes Morgan, of how the general quality of the second-tier has improved once again.

“I think that’s a step in the right direction for everybody in the league,” added Morgan.

“The fact they’ve been able to come from behind in two games and tie it up and win them in overtime, just shows that the game is never over and they have beaten two really good teams in recent weeks, so they’ll have their tails up when they come here.”