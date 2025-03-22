AS far as Ben Morgan is concerned, the final weekend of the NIHL National regular season schedule will be used as preparation for the play-offs that follow just a week later.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steeldogs have long been locked in for the post-season but results have been hit-and-miss in recent weeks.

Now is the time, feels Morgan, for his players to ensure they hit the ground running when they kick-start their play-off campaign at Swindon Wildcats next Saturday, the two teams then facing-off each other at Ice Sheffield 24 hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steeldogs also face regular season runners-up Milton Keynes Lightning in another double-header weekend two weeks later, but won’t find out their final play-off opponent until the battle for seventh place is resolved between Romford Raiders and Telford Tigers.

GET IT RIGHT: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Ben Morgan Picture: Steeldogs Media.

Solway Sharks could have the biggest say in that issue, though, entering the final weekend still hoping to overhaul Telford, which would see Romford go into Group B.

Either way, the aim for the Steeldogs and the other seven play-off teams is primarily to get to the Final Four Weekend in Coventry on April 19-20. Once there anything can happen, as it did for the Steeldogs when they won the play-off title in 2022.

“This weekend is about making sure we do the right things and find a bit of consistency,” said player-coach Morgan, whose team head to Berkshire Bees on Saturday night before having the perfect dress rehearsal for the post-season when they host Swindon on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to try and put in place what we’ve been working on in practice this week and, most importantly, make sure we don’t pick up any injuries.

“We’re also looking for a little bit of consistency in the line-up as well. We’ve been at that point in the season where we’ve had a number of people in and out for different reasons - players moving up, players moving down.

“We want two good performances this weekend to give us the best possible start for when we get into the play-offs next weekend.”

Elsewhere, Hull Seahawks start their final weekend of the season with a trip to bottom club Bristol Pitbulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their main focus, though, will come on Sunday when they will hope to send a strong message to Yorkshire rivals and recently-crowned league champions Leeds Knights, who visit Hull Ice Arena.