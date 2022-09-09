And with only a handful of changes in personnel during the close season, head coach Greg Wood is confident his players can prove themselves a match for any opponent once again when the puck drops on the new NIHL National season next weekend – maybe even improving on the cup and play-off double they enjoyed last time out

In the meantime, they will use the final two games of the pre-season Yorkshire Cup – tonight at Leeds Knights and on Sunday at home to Hull Seahawks – to further hone their systems and line chemistry.

Wood acknowledges he may not possess the most skilful players in the league. And while some might regard that as harsh on his behalf, he is quick to highlight the many positives that his roster possesses.

Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach Greg Wood takes his side to Leeds Knights on Friday night in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I totally understand there are better teams on paper and there are probably more skilled guys out there, but it’s a team game and I think we seemed to manage teams really well last year and we’ve just got to make sure we do the same again this year.