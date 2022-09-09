Sheffield Steeldogs coach Greg Wood confident of matching all-comers in NIHL National
GAME management and the ability to deal with whatever was thrown at them on a nightly basis, was a key reason behind Sheffield Steeldogs’ success last season.
And with only a handful of changes in personnel during the close season, head coach Greg Wood is confident his players can prove themselves a match for any opponent once again when the puck drops on the new NIHL National season next weekend – maybe even improving on the cup and play-off double they enjoyed last time out
In the meantime, they will use the final two games of the pre-season Yorkshire Cup – tonight at Leeds Knights and on Sunday at home to Hull Seahawks – to further hone their systems and line chemistry.
Wood acknowledges he may not possess the most skilful players in the league. And while some might regard that as harsh on his behalf, he is quick to highlight the many positives that his roster possesses.
Most Popular
“I totally understand there are better teams on paper and there are probably more skilled guys out there, but it’s a team game and I think we seemed to manage teams really well last year and we’ve just got to make sure we do the same again this year.
"It’s a case of making sure that we’re organised and ready when we do play these teams that are more skilled than us."