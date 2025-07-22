Sheffield Steeldogs coach Slava Koulikov backing András Kéhl to light up NIHL National
The Budapest-born forward spent his formative years coming through the Sutton Sting and Sheffield junior programmes, enabling him to qualify as a British player.
In 2022 he headed to North America, last year playing for Edson Eagles in the NJHL where he racked up an impressive 116 points - split between 51 goals and 65 assists - in just 38 games.
Koulikov, who made the switch to ice Sheffield earlier this summer after 11 years at league rivals Peterborough Phantoms, believes Kéhl has what it takes to be a success in the UK’s improving second tier.
“He’s an incredibly talented young forward with a bright future ahead of him,” said Koulikov. “His skills on the ice are truly impressive.
“András has the kind of natural talent and energy that can electrify a game. It will take a little time for him to transition to senior hockey, but I have no doubt he’ll bring a lot of excitement to our fans this season.”
Kéhl, who also played for the Mackenzie Mountaineers and the Niagara Predators in the GNHL and the Rogue Valley Royals in the USPHL Premier during his time across the Atlantic, added: “I am really looking forward to taking my game to the next level under his leadership.”