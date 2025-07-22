SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS’ head coach Slava Koulikov believes András Kéhl has the potential to “electrify” NIHL National after signing for the 2025-26 season.

The Budapest-born forward spent his formative years coming through the Sutton Sting and Sheffield junior programmes, enabling him to qualify as a British player.

In 2022 he headed to North America, last year playing for Edson Eagles in the NJHL where he racked up an impressive 116 points - split between 51 goals and 65 assists - in just 38 games.

Koulikov, who made the switch to ice Sheffield earlier this summer after 11 years at league rivals Peterborough Phantoms, believes Kéhl has what it takes to be a success in the UK’s improving second tier.

IMPRESSED: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Slava Koulikov. Picture courtesy of Ian Offers.

“He’s an incredibly talented young forward with a bright future ahead of him,” said Koulikov. “His skills on the ice are truly impressive.

“András has the kind of natural talent and energy that can electrify a game. It will take a little time for him to transition to senior hockey, but I have no doubt he’ll bring a lot of excitement to our fans this season.”