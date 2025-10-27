ANOTHER couple of weeks and it would have been getting on for 1,000 days.

As it was, Sheffield Steeldogs and their long-suffering fans only had to wait 985 days to celebrate getting the better of Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights in a meaningful fixture.

The last time it happened was back on February 14, 2023 - the Steeldogs winning 3-2 in overtime in a NIHL National regular season clash at Ice Sheffield.

Four days earlier, just for good measure, they won by the same scoreline in regulation at Elland Road Ice Arena.

How many of the current Steeldogs’ roster were aware of their long-running failings against the Knights since then is hard to tell but, regardless, their comprehensive and fully-deserved 6-2 win on Sunday night in Leeds will have made the short trip back down the M1 very sweet indeed.

Throw in the fact it made for their third straight win - their best streak this season - and left them top of the national Cup standings, it all made for a fine weekend’s work by Slava Koulikov and his team.

The Steeldogs may indeed have beaten the Knights in a pre-season challenge game back in September, but it counted for nothing. This time it mattered – league and cup points were secured.

In all three periods the Steeldogs started strongly with a goal, going ahead through Walker Sommer after just 36 seconds and then turning the screw with two goals in the space of just 65 seconds from Bair Gendunov and Nathan Ripley with less than three minutes of the second period gone.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Walker Sommer scored twice as Sheffield Steeldogs ended their long wait for a win over Leeds Knights in a competitive fixture. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

Shortly after losing Oli Endicott for the night on a fighting major, it got worse for the hosts when Ripley grabbed his second of the night to make it 4-0, this time on the power play shortly before the halfway mark.

The Knights finally got themselves in the game through captain Kieran Brown at 34.51, but the four-goal lead was restored just over two minutes into the third when Sommer doubled his tally.

Although the Knights hit back through a second for Brown at 47.49 on the power play, that was as close as they were able to get to a team they have dominated for so long.

The icing on the cake for the visitors was defenceman Liam Steele’s break down the middle and clinical finish to beat Sam Gospel to make it 6-2 with 85 seconds remaining.

LEADING MAN: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach Slava Koulikov. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

For Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge, the result was something he felt had been coming.

“Karma,” he said bluntly in his post-match interview. “We’ve been winning games on the road that we shouldn’t have been winning. The last game in Sheffield, we shouldn’t have won that game I don’t think.

“Gossy (netminder Sam Gospel) has been keeping us in games and on Sunday we reaped the rewards of karma.

“I thought Sheffield were good tonight, I thought they really wanted it and I just don’t think we matched it.