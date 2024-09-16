GOING in 3-1 down at the end of the first period in their season opener at Peterborough Phantoms, Sheffield Steeldogs could have been forgiven for thinking their pre-season problems had spilled over into the start of their 2024-25 NIHL National campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But three unanswered goals in the second period turned the game on its head, the Steeldogs eventually running out 5-3 winners over the reigning play-off champions and providing Yorkshire with a clean sweep for the opening weekend of the season.

The Steeldogs had to wait 24 hours longer than everybody else to get their campaign underway but they wasted no time in making their mark when American import forward Walker Sommer got them ahead at 5.15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took the hosts just under eight minutes to draw level through Luke Ferrara before they took control of proceedings with further first period strikes from Cameron Hough and Austin Mitchell-King.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Sheffield Steeldogs' Sam Tremblay scored twice in the 5-3 win at Peterborough Phantoms. Picture courtesy of Steeldogs Media.

It took some time before the Steeldogs were able to get themselves back into the game but, when they did, they did so in spectacular style, plundering three goals in as many second period minutes.

Samuel Tremblay matched fellow import Sommer’s first period effort to make it a one-goal game at 35.01 before the American doubled his tally just under two minutes later.

Tremblay then doubled-up for the night when he restored the Steeldogs’ lead at 38.45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad