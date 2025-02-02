SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS posted the perfect response to their Friday night humbling at the hands of Leeds Knights when they overcame fellow Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks.

Home fans would have been forgiven for fearing the worst when they saw their team go 3-0 ahead in a derby encounter for the second time in 24 hours.

They had managed to do that at ice Sheffield on Friday and looked on course for their first win over Leeds in almost two years.

But the defending champions hit back with seven unanswered goals - five coming in a nine-minute spell in the third period - to continue their unbeaten streak over Ben Morgan’s team.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Sam Tremblay scored twice in Sheffield Steeldogs' 6-2 win over Hull Seahawks. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

On Saturday, however, they had clearly learned their lesson, running out deserved 6-2 winners against the Seahawks to enhance their chances of a top four finish.

Nathan Ripley broke the deadlock at 9.07 with Sam Tremblay doubling the advantage with a power play strike seven minutes later.

Tremblay doubled his tally for the night just over three minutes into the second before the moment the home fans may have been dreading arrived just after the halfway point when Bobby Chamberlain got the visitors on the board.

But Steeldogs’ captain Jonathan Kirk was next to find the net, making it 4-1 on the power play in the 50th minute before Walker Sommer put further distance between the two derby rivals at 52.43.

Alex Kent responded for Hull at 55.54 but it was Steeldogs’ player-coach Morgan who had the final word, slotting home a power play marker with 32 seconds remaining.

Elsewhere, Milton Keynbes Lightning remained top when they hammered eighth-placed Solway Sharks 8-0.

Harry Gulliver led the way with two goals, with Ross Venus, player-coach Tim Wallace, Carter Hamill, Mack Stewart, Sean Norris and Jordan Cownie allfinding the net.

Swindon Wildcats dropped a vital point when they lost 4-3 in overtime at home to bottom club Berkshire Bees.

Liam Morris was the hero for the struggling visitors when he scored the winning goal 90 seconds into overtime.