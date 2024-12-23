BEN MORGAN believes his Sheffield Steeldogs team showed what they were truly capable of after coming from behind to square their NIHL National Cup semi-final tie with favourites Leeds Knights.

The two teams will settle the encounter at Ice Sheffield on New Year’s Eve (1pm) after drawing 2-2 at Elland Road Ice Arena on Friday night.

The Steeldogs were forced to establish parity the hard way, though, coming from two goals down and requiring a Jonathan Phillips strike with just 0.6 seconds remaining to give them hope going into the decider.

It also snapped a losing streak of eight games against the Knights and the Steeldogs – further boosted by Saturday’s 10-6 thumping of Telford Tigers – will now be confident of ending their wait for a first win over Leeds since February 2023.

“It was two teams that were bang at it and were desperate to get through the door and into the final for a chance to win that first cup of the season,” said player-coach Morgan.

“We had a full roster, Tom Barry aside, and so we had the options to rotate the lines and play people where we wanted them to be.

“It helps a lot as it gives you that depth – like Leeds have – but it’s also proof of another six weeks down the line from when we last played each other, we have more chemistry, more fitness.

“It shows what we are capable of. Leeds for me personally, are the marker.

WE'LL MEET AGAIN: Sheffield Steeldogs fought out a 2-2 tie in the first leg of their NIHL National Cup semi-final with Leeds Knights on Friday - they settle the tie at Ice Sheffield on New Year's Eve. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

"I think they are the strongest team in this league, they’ve got the greatest depth because of the chemistry they’ve built up over a number of years.