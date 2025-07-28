SLAVA KOULIKOV believes the signing of Finnish forward Joonas Larinmaa will add a “whole new dimension” to Sheffield Steeldogs’ offence in 2025-26.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced left-hander becomes the Steeldogs’ fourth and final import for the next NIHL National campaign, joining returning American forward Walker Sommer, along with Canadian winger Bair Gendunov and Ontario-born defenceman who has made the switch from the Elite League’s Manchester Storm.

Larinmaa joins having spent the majority of his career playing in Finland’s second-tier Mestis league, with spells in Sweden’s HockeyEttan and France’s top-division, Ligue Magnus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also had a short stint in the AlpsHL, where he helped Slovenia’s HDD Jesenice win the play-offs in 2023.

EXPECTING: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach Slava Koulikov is looking forward to seeing Finnish forward in action for his team come early September. Picture courtesy of Blueline Photography.

“Joonas is an experienced, top-end forward with a high hockey IQ and playmaking ability,” said Steeldogs’ head coach, Koulikov.

“He will add a whole new dimension to our offence. On top of that, he plays with tremendous energy and a relentless compete level every time he steps on the ice.

“He’s the kind of player who makes those around him better. Joonas’s ability to make plays under pressure, combined with his strong work ethic, will bring an edge to our lineup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to working with him this season.”

Larinmaa is keen to prove that he has plenty to offer, particularly on a stage which will be completely new to him in the form of the UK’s ever-improving second tier.

“I am really excited about this next stage in my career,” said the 32-year-old, from the town of Turku in the southwest of Finland.

“My passion for hockey has never faded, but now it feels like the flame is burning brighter than ever and I want to prove that I haven’t played the best hockey of my career yet.