Sheffield Steeldogs get rolling on recruitment for 2021-22 NIHL National season

Greg Wood, Sheffield Steeldogs head coach. Picture courtesy of Peter Best

Head coach Greg Wood is looking to build on the success his team enjoyed in last season’s behind-closed-doors Spring Cup, when they marched to the title with 12 wins out of 12.

All the players announced today are returning to the fray under Wood and include first-choice netminder Dmitri Zimozdra, defencemen Tim Smith and Lewis Bell, plus forwards Nathan Salem Charlie Thompson, Brady Doxey and Nathan Ripley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More signings are expected in the coming days, with the South Yorkshire club expected to announce some new faces as early as next week in preparation for the forthcoming season.

Nathan Salem is back with Sheffield Steeldogs for the 2021-22 NIHL National season.

With a number of the faces gone from the Spring Cup campaign - most heading back to the Elite League - Wood was determined to keep hold of some key pieces, with experienced trio Salem, Smith and Bell chief among that group.

“For our club to be successful, we had to make sure that we kept hold of a few key players and Nathan Salem is an absolutely vital part of this club,” said Wood. “His is one of the biggest signatures of the league, he fits our systems and the ethos of the club.

“I’m pleased to be working with Belly again, he is a player who has come through the Sheffield system and will form a part of my leadership group. He is a player who lets his play do the talking and is an integral part of our defensive unit”.

“Tim is a player who has flourished in recent seasons and in my opinion, he is now one of the leading offensive defencemen around. He can play in all situations and is another guy who has great leadership qualities.”

Lewis Bell