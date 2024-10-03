SINCE being appointed Sheffield Steeldogs’ GM in July, it is fair to say it has been a steep learning curve for Jamie McIlroy.

A former player and a hockey man for almost his entire life, his knowledge of the game is unquestioned but his first job since leaving the RAF after more than 20 years was always guaranteed to present plenty of challenges.

He hasn’t been disappointed, although in many ways his new role is a dream job.

Working closely with player-coach Ben Morgan - re-installed to the role he fulfilled for the team from 2017-20 - McIlroy is getting to grips with the day-to-day running of the team, including running match night operations for home games at Ice Sheffield.

PLANNING AHEAD: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Ben Morgan is working closely with GM Jamie McIlroy to bring success to the NIHL National team. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

Given his experience, he worked closely with Morgan and, at times, Sheffield Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox, on a busy summer of recruitment that heralded a complete overhaul of the roster.

It was last summer that Elite League giants the Steelers took over their NIHL National neighbours, a protracted process that wasn’t completed until a few weeks before the 2023-24 campaign started.

It meant the Steeldogs were a long way behind their second-tier rivals in terms of preparations and recruitment and, over the course of the next seven months, it showed, the team failing to make the post-season for the first time in the NIHL National era.

For Tony Smith and his family, owners of both teams, it was a case of simply getting through that first Steeldogs’ season intact. The major changes they wanted to bring in would have to wait.

TEAM WORK: Player-coach Ben Morgan (left) and GM Jamie McIlroy are determined to bring the good times back to Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Steelers Media.

McIlroy is one of those major changes and he is determined to ensure that brighter times lie ahead for the team.

“It’s early, early days but I wouldn’t swap our roster for anybody else’s in the league,” said McIlroy.

“There are obviously going to be ups and downs but when you walk into that locker room, you can see that the guys are all on the same page, there’s a buzz about it all - everybody has bought into what we’re trying to build and the direction that we’re looking to go in.”

Key to turning the Steeldogs around and making them a contender for honours again - they won a Cup and play-off double back in 2022 - will be relationships, the one between McIlroy and Morgan and the one between them and the ownership.

WELCOME ADDITION: Former Manchester Storm import forward Sam Tremblay has enjoyed a positive impact at Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Steelers Media.

“For anybody who doesn’t know Ben Morgan, how passionate and meticulous he is with his preparations for his training sessions, down to the finest details, he is all over it,” added McIlroy.

“He’s got the respect of the room, the respect of his peers, the respect of all of us and he is absolutely the right man for the job. In the long-term, as we move on, he will instil his ethos and his DNA in the same way that Aaron has at the Steelers.

“It will all come together and it will take time, but I definitely think it will work. We’ve already started looking at next season. We’re both driven in the same direction with the same focus.”

The support from the owners has been, says McIlroy, “unequivocal”.

“They have gone over and above in terms of supporting us,” he added. “All of the lads have seen there has been such a massive change around. It feels like a professionally-run team and that is ultimately what we want.