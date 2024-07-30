BRADY DOXEY has vowed to lead by example after behind handed an assistant captain role at Sheffield Steeldogs this season.

The 23-year-old former Sutton Sting junior was first picked for the Steeldogs by Ben Morgan, during the player-coach’s first stint in charge back in 2017.

Now Morgan is at the helm for a second time and recognises the leadership qualities of the right-handed forward.

"It’s an honour to be given the “A” for this season,” said Doxey. “I will give everything I’ve got to fill that role and lead by example, especially for the younger players moving up, as this will give them something to work towards.

LEADERSHIP MATERIAL: Sheffield Steeldogs' Brady Doxey is back for a sixth season with the NIHL National club. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Morgs brought me into the team when I was 17, so I’m looking forward to playing under him once again.

"It’s a new team with many new faces and I’m looking forward to building as a group and creating a new identity for the Steeldogs.”

Doxey produced his joint-highest points tally last season for the Steeldogs, adding six assists to seven goals – equalling his contribution in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 campaign.

But Morgan acknowledges the other qualities Doxey brings to the line-up, particularly during a tough 2023-24 season.

“We expect to see Brady’s game and leadership qualities continue to grow,” said Morgan.

“Doxey is well respected by his team-mates and because of his attitude to the game, the club and his peers, he has been rewarded as our second assistant captain.