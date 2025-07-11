JACK BRAMMER is regarded as a vital component to the Sheffield Steeldogs’ project - as the team looks to become a contender for NIHL National honours for the 2025-26 season.

Born and bred in Sheffield, Brammer is one of a handful of players remaining from the team that won a National Cup and play-off double under Greg Wood in 2021-22.

He has now signed up for a sixth season at Ice Sheffield, a place he knows so well having previously come through the Steel City’s junior system.

Under new head coach Slava Koulikov, Brammer believes the Steeldogs are well-placed to lift silverware.

KEY ROLE: Sheffield Steeldogs' Jack Brammer. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“Coming into my sixth year with the club, my desire to win silverware hasn’t died,” said 22-year-old Brammer.

“It was a no-brainer when Slava got in touch. It’ll be great playing under him, as we’ve all seen over the years what he can do with his coaching skills and his record of winning trophies.

“I believe it is our time again to win some silverware.”

Brammer’s willingness to fulfil any role on the team, has not been lost on the Steeldogs’ management.

“Myself and Slava have spoken to Jack about what we expect from him this season,” said Steeldogs’ GM, Jamie McIlroy.

“It’s not just about what he brings on the ice, but also about his leadership within the group, even at such a young age.

“With several newer faces joining the squad, Jack will play a key role in mentoring and nurturing those players, helping them settle into our culture and approach.