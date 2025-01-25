JONATHAN PHILLIPS says Sheffield Steeldogs need to start building for the NIHL National play-offs now.

Having missed out on the post-season in his first year at the club, the veteran forward is determined to make up for that disappointment second time around and believes the South Yorkshire club should be aiming for a top-four finish.

That would mean overhauling Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks – the team currently sat fourth, two points better off, in the regular season standings – but Phillips, 42, says that should merely serve as an added incentive.

“We definitely want to break into that top four,” said Phillips, ahead of a weekend which takes them to Telford Tigers tonight before a visit from title-chasing Swindon Wildcats tomorrow (4pm). “And I think with the team that we’ve got and with the improvements we’ve been making over the year that we can do that – it is realistic.

“Now is the time that we have to start building for the play-offs. The aim has to be to finish as high as we possibly can, I don’t think you can ever not have that as your aim.

“An extra incentive to get into that top four is that Hull are in there and you always want to get one over on your local rivals whenever you can.

“The flip-side to that is that if you have a couple of bad weekends you can soon find yourselves falling down that table pretty quickly.”

One area Phillips believes the Steeldogs need to get better in if they wish to be successful, is putting together lengthy winning streaks.

AIMING HIGH: Sheffield Steeldogs' Jonathan Phillips. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Their best stretch this season was a four-game winning run in mid-November.

“I think that’s the next step to be honest,” added the former GB international. “And that is what sets that top three apart from the mid-table teams and below.

“They consistently put winning runs together and bounce back a little quicker than the rest of us.”

One thing Phillips believes the Steeldogs need to improve on is delivering more 60-minute performances, a failure of which has led to costly defeats at times, including their two most recent encounters with Yorkshire rivals, Leeds Knights.

LEADING ROLE: Jonathan Phillips hands out advice on the Sheffield Steeldogs' bench. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

"The improvements from last season are just night and day,” added Phillips.

“We’re competitive, there’s no doubt about that. But the games that we lose, we kind lose because of habit of having mental lapses, especially in the third period.

“We played great in Leeds the other night for two periods and then switched off mentally. And these teams know how to win and punish us.

"And in the second leg of the Cup semi-final against them at ours, I felt we were the better team for 60 minutes. and it was just untimely errors and the small details that cost us.

"And those small details make the difference. We had more chances in that game, but that game showed how more clinical teams like Leeds are.

“So it’s just a case of teaching some of the younger lads how to be mentally disciplined and systematically disciplined for 60 minutes.

“The work ethic is through the roof every single night, they are an absolutely great bunch of lads and the work that Morgs (player-coach Ben Morgan) puts in as coach is second to none.