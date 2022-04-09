Sheffield Steeldogs looking to time their run of form to play-off perfection

The Steeldogs ended their regular season campaign with wins over Swindon Wildcats and Leeds Knights, enough to guarantee them a third-place finish.

That has seen them grouped with Basingstoke, Swindon and Peterborough Phantoms in the post-season, with each team playing each other home and away with the top two from each group - Leeds, Telford Tigers, Milton Keynes and Bees contest the other - making it through to the Final Four Play-off Weekend at Coventry’s Skydome Arena on April 30-May 1.

The Steeldogs finished the league campaign strongly, losing only six out of their last 19 games and Wood is confident his players can maintain that kind of form over the next three weekends.

Sheffield Steeldogs head coach Greg Wood Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Any one of six teams can go on and win this - it is that balanced,” said Wood. “From one to six I don’t think there is much difference to be totally honest but, then again, it’s the playoffs so you always get a couple of surprises in there. But, over the six games I think you’ll get the best four teams.”

Wood is hopeful forward James Spurr will return for the second round of games after a long injury layoff and believes he has a strong enough roster to make it to Coventry.

“It’s all about form and momentum and we’ve been building that. Over the last 20 games or so we’ve been really solid and it’s just a case of keep chipping away, keep grinding away and being consistent in everything that we do.”