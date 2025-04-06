SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS head to Romford today knowing only a win will do in order to maintain their already-slim NIHL National play-off hopes.

The injury-hit Steeldogs – missing key defensive pair Jonathan Kirk and player-coach Ben Morgan – fell 5-4 at Ice Sheffield on Friday night, leaving them bottom of Groiup B with no points from their three games.

Their hopes of making it to the Final Four Weekend in Coventry – where they triumphed three years ago – are hanging by a thread, although it is still mathematically possible.

They need a massive favour from Swindon Wildcats, who made it three wins from as many games after following up their double triumph over the Steeldogs on opening weekend by edging out Milton Keynes Lightning 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.

DOUBLE: Walker Sommer scored twice for Sheffield Steeldogs at home to Romford on Friday, but it couldn't prevent a 5-4 defeat. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

Were Swindon to win their remaining three games in regulation and the Steeldogs do likewise – starting at Romford Raiders today and then against Milton Keynes Lightning next weekend – then Morgan’s team can still make the grand finale.

It remains a tall order, though, the Steeldogs battling back from 3-1 down at home to the Raiders before being edged out 5-4.

Jake Sylvester put the visitors ahead at 2.11 before Walker Sommer levelled six minutes later. Reed Morison then got the first two of his four-goal haul on the night when he ensured Romford went in ahead in a strong position at the first break.

But the Steeldogs were level with two goals in 46 seconds of each other, Sommer dobuling his tally at 22.05 before Tate Shudra struck at 22.51.

Morison completed his hat-trick to put the Raiders ahead again five minutes later, only for Jack Brammer to square things up again at 29.33.