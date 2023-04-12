SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS’ coach Greg Wood won’t know until Friday at the earliest whether he will be able to call upon the services of Alex Graham for the NIHL National play-off finals weekend.

Despite only playing 36 league games for the Steeldogs during the 2022-23 regular season, Graham finished as the team’s top point scorer with 40 goals and 40 assists.

He reminded those watching of his obvious talent when he posted one goal and four assists in the first leg of his team’s play-off quarter-final at Ice Sheffield against Swindon Wildcats, which the Steeldogs won 7-1.

Graham was called back by the Steelers the following night to play in the second leg of their Elite League play-off quarter-final and, with Aaron Fox having a number of injury concerns ahead of his team’s semi-final clash against Cardiff Devils in Nottingham, he could stay with his parent club this weekend.

MISSING IN ACTION: Sheffield Steeldogs may have to make do without top points scorer Alex Graham for this weekend's play-off semi-final. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

“It might be, unfortunately, that we have to do without Alex which is a massive shame because I know he wants to get himself out there and show people that he should be in the reckoning for the GB team,” said Wood, whose team take face-off against Raiders IHC in the first play-off semi-final at Coventry’s Skydome Arena at 1.30pm on Saturday.

“I’m not sure which way that one is going to go. Obviously we’d love to have him with us in Coventry, he makes us a better team.”

Wood was happy to report that forwards James Spurr and Charlie Thompson both came through the quarter-final encounter with Swindon unscathed, both reminding supporters of the individual talents they have to offer.

“James is arguably one of our top Brits,” added Wood. “He just adds so much experience and so much poise in his play - he gives us so much more depth having him in our line-up.

BACK AT IT: James Spurr impressed on his return to action following a lengthy injury lay-off. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

“And obviously Chas is a guy who can play up and down your roster, play different positions and is just a massive part of our group.