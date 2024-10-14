Sheffield Steeldogs produce quick response to home ice jolt with near-perfect performance
Leading 6-0 in an encounter they had completely dominated in Dumfries, there were only seven seconds left when their defences were breached for the first time, Lewis Young being the party pooper when he beat the unfortunate Ben Norton, who had previously turned away 23 shots on his net.
Still, you can’t have everything, although six different goalscorers on the game sheet at the end of the night is always going to be a bonus for any coach.
The Steeldogs had already erased the memory of the previous night’s 4-3 defeat at Ice Sheffield at the hands of Romford Raiders, who raced into a 3-0 first period lead from which Ben Morgan’s team couldn’t quite recover.
Elmeri Hällfors got them off to the perfect start at Solway, though, when he broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, starting the breakout of his own zone before finishing from the bottom of the left circle at the other.
The lead wasn’t being doubled until the 37th minute when Ben Cutts set up Brady Doxey, but it was the third period where the Steeldogs began to exert full took control. Morgan Clarke-Pizzo made the home side’s task even harder at 42.34 before Jack Brammer put the game out of sight at 55.59. Tate Shudra and Nathan Ripley added some late gloss to an excellent road performance.
On Saturday, the Ice Sheffield defeat to Romford snapped a three-game winning streak for Morgan’s team.
Ben Morgan’s team never recovered from going into the first intermission 3-0 down, the visitors going ahead inside two minutes through Jacob Ranson with further strikes coming from Brandon Ayliffe and Tyler Nixon.
Morgan Clarke-Pizzo got the hosts back in the game just before the halfway mark, their cause enhanced further when Jonathan Phillips made it a one-goal game with a power play strike at 47.13.
But Aiden Wilson restored the two-goal lead just 64 seconds later and although Phillips reduced the arrears for a second time – again on the power play – at 56.00, the Steeldogs came off the ice empty-handed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.