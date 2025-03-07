BEN MORGAN believes Sheffield Steeldogs are developing the kind of depth they need to be successful in NIHL National.

With the recent loss to Sheffield Steelers of import forward Sam Tremblay and temporary injury-enforced absence of veteran forward Jonathan Phillips, Morgan has looked for others to step up.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the 4-2 home win over Solway Sharks and nowhere more so than in net where Curtis Warburton was making only his ninth appearance of the season.

This season has seen the Steeldogs place their faith in three, young British goalies, with Ben Norton and Dan Crowe enjoying the lion’s share of games. Warburton, though, has been given the nod in four of the last six.

BACK IN THE GAME: Sheffield Steeldogs' netminder Curtis Warburton Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“It was a good performance (against Solway) by Curtis,” said player-coach Morgan, with Warburton keeping the starting jersey for last week’s 8-5 defeat at Telford Tigers.

“He’s another guy who has come back into the fold, a Sheffield lad who’s had to bide his time for his opportunities throughout the season because we’ve got three young netminders who are all fighting each other for that starting position.

“So to see Curtis post another win was really good for him.

“But everybody is chipping in and understands the position we’re in now with the squad and what it takes and the style of play we need to play in order to earn two points.”

