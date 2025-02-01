BEN MORGAN is hoping his Sheffield Steeldogs’ team can produce the kind of consistency between now and the end of the regular NIHL National season which he feels has so far proved elusive.

On the back of one of the most disappointing campaigns in recent memory for the Steeldogs, 2024-25 has offered much promise by contrast.

They head into today’s derby at home to Hull Seahawks well-placed in sixth place in the standings and with genuine hopes of securing a top-four finish.

CONSISTENCY: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Ben Morgan wants his team to produce more '60-minute performances'. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

A win over Hull will certainly make that target more realistic, although any positive return earned tonight will prove fruitless if they cannot back it up with a decent turn of form over their remaining 15 games.

The frustration for player-coach Morgan has been his team’s obvious ability not being turned into something that lasts 60 minutes often enough this season.

Friday night’s defeat to Leeds on home ice was probably the perfect example of what has frustrated Morgan at times this season.

For 40 minutes the Steeldogs – who led 3-0 in the first period – went toe-to-toe with their Yorkshire rivals, but fell away in a disastrous nine-minute spell in the third which saw them concede five goals.

“We pride ourselves on markers and measuring sticks and I’ve said it many times, Leeds are arguably the best team in the league,” said Morgan, speaking ahead of last night’s game.

“They’ve proved it for the last two years and that’s the point where we want to be - we want to be as consistent as they have been, getting more wins on the board, getting more points on the board.

“I remember when we played them in the first leg of the Cup semi-final, I was speaking to a few people afterwards and it was one of the few games at Elland Road where Leeds had really struggled.

“That was testament to us and what we can do when we’re on it and when we’re on it for 60 minutes

“But it’s not just about being in games like that, it’s about trying to be the dominant force against teams like Leeds.

“It’s about nailing that 60-minute aspect.

"We tend to have little lulls. We know we can do it - we just need to do it more often.”

After hosting two Yorkshire derbies, the Steeldogs hit the road on Sunday when they take on Berkshire Bees.

Their previous visit there at the end of November saw them come home with the points courtesy of an 8-6 win.