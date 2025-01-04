BEN MORGAN is urging his Sheffield Steeldogs team to respond to their NIHL National Cup heartache and get back to winning ways this weekend.

The Steeldogs lost out 5-2 in the second leg of their semi-final tie against Leeds Knights on New Year’s Eve at Ice Sheffield, their Yorkshire rivals making it through to this month’s final against Romford Raiders 7-4 on aggregate.

Morgan and his players return to regular season league action this weekend in a double-header against Solway Sharks, hitting the road first to Dumfries before playing host on Sunday.

Back-to-back defeats last weekend against Hull Seahawks - who came from 4-1 down on both occasions - saw the Steeldogs drop to sixth in the standings, although only two points separate Matty Davies’s team in fourth and Peterborough Phantoms in seventh.

Just outside that mid-table group are the Sharks who, after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last time around, are desperate to enhance their post-season credentials.

The Steeldogs are six points clear of Solway going into the weekend and Morgan wants to increase that buffer by snapping a three-game losing streak in cup and league.

“I think we’ve shown in glimpses what we can do, when we’ve got a full strength team,” said Morgan on the season so far. “There are a lot of positives. A lot more guys are getting ice time and developing and we are naturally trying to get that pathway through to the Steelers and encouraging younger players to come through.

“But it is a results-driven business and my job is to ensure that we’re winning games and at the minute we’re kind of middle of the road, middle of the table.

BACKING: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Ben Morgan (right). Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“So there’s everything to work for and we’re going to be looking upwards rather than behind us and we’re going to try and make sure that 2025 is the best part of the season for us.”

In contrast to the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign, Morgan believes the Steeldogs are a more resolute outfit this season, with their worst losing spell being limited to just three games.

They need to build on the solid foundations built in the first half of the season.

“They give 110 per cent every single night and now it is just about fine details and about execution,” added Morgan. “We need to tighten up (at the back) and just be a bit more clinical at the top end of the ice.