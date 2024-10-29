AS one of the summer’s more eye-catching signings in NIHL National, there was always going to be plenty of focus on Dave Phillips once the curtain was raised on the 2024-25 season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while the adjustment from full-time hockey to the part-time game in the second-tier was never going to be without its challenges, the 37-year-old GB international defenceman has no regrets.

There were some who questioned whether Phillips had made the wrong move in dropping down to the UK game’s second-tier, given he had had, by many peoples’ accounts, enjoyed an impressive third spell with Belfast Giants in the Elite League and was, once again, one of Great Britain’s most consistent performers at the World Championships in Prague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was never just about the hockey for Phillips as he found himself approaching the latter stages of his career. Quality of life off the ice was a massive factor too.

To that end, family was something that took a hit when Phillips returned to Northern Ireland for the 2023-24 EIHL season, something the right-hander was keen to avoid again.

Now back playing on the same Hull Arena ice where he first began his junior career, Phillips is just glad to be around five-year-old son Jesse and partner Hollie on a daily basis once again.

And while the speed and the quality of NIHL National is not on the same level as where Phillips has spent the majority of his career - one that has taken in Sheffield, Coventry, Belfast, Sweden and the USA - he is clearly enjoying his time both on and off the ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been really good,” says Phillips. “It has definitely been an adjustment on the hockey side of things, but it’s been great to be at home all the time with the family.

NEW CHALLENGE: Dave Phillips spent a third stint with Belfast Giants in the Elite League last season, before agreeing to head 'home' to Hull Seahawks. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“I’m enjoying not being away from my family and the hockey is going really well. The style and the pace has been different to what I’ve been used to over the years, but I’ve learned to adjust to it and I’m enjoying it.”

Phillips was one of a number of signings made by Seahawks’ head coach Matty Davies in the summer, other notable arrivals including Phillips’s former GB team-mate Jason Hewitt, as well as experienced centre James Spurr, defenceman Lee Haywood and netminder, Dimitri Zimozdra.

All four made the switch from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs who play host to the Seahawks on Tuesday night, desperate to atone for an 8-2 defeat in Hull 10 days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips was missing from that game due to his ban, but he has seen enough at this level to appreciate how competitive the league is becoming and he expects the Steeldogs to be one of the teams in the mix come the business end of the season.

LEADING MAN: Dave Phillips has made the transition from full-time to part-time and is confident Hull Seahawks can land some silverware in their third season. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

He expects the Seahawks to be in the picture for silverware, too. Ahead of his team’s trip to Ice Sheffield, the Seahawks sit third in the regular season standings tied on the same points as defending champions Leeds Knights and one off leaders, Milton Keynes Lightning. .

“This team is definitely capable of winning something this year,” said Phillips, who returned to action for the weekend double-header against Berkshire Bees having just served a four-match ban.

“We know it is going to be tough because there are some good teams in this league - but this team we’ve got is more than capable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we don’t win a trophy, I think it would be classed as a failure of a season on the ice.”

TOP BILLING: Dave Phillips, in action against Finland during this year's World Championships. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Phillips’ role since returning home encompasses that of assistant coach and while Davies’ hands-on approach ensures he takes the lion’s share of responsibility in that area, Phillips is happy being around to act as an experienced voice for the younger bodies around him on the bench.

It’s a role he clearly enjoys and points towards him potentially following Davies down the full-time coaching route one day - not that he is in any rush to hang up his skates.

He also lends a hand on the rink’s Learn to Play scheme, as his son Jesse takes his first steps on the ice, as well as coaching local ball hockey team, Humberside Havoc, where his son also plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of the Seahawks, I’m just trying to help out any way I can, anything I can do in that sense,” explained Phillips. “I’m just mainly helping with the younger guys, giving them pointers, tips and a bit of direction from what I’ve learned over the years.

“If I see something in practice or in a game that I think I can help them with, I always try to tell them and give them some advice - players like Kohen (Taylor), Declan (Jones), Owen (Bruton) and Rhys (Edwards).

“I enjoy it because it is important for young players. I still remember things older players said to me when I was younger.