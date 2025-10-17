SLAVA KOULIKOV admires the success enjoyed by coaching rival Ryan Aldridge over the past three seasons at Leeds Knights – but he would understandably like it to end.

Preferably, he would like that to mean that his Sheffield Steeldogs team are one of the teams lifting silverware come the end of the season.

The Knights head to Ice Sheffield on Friday night on the back of a six-game winning run which has catapulted them to second in the standings behind leaders Swindon Wildcats.

By comparison, the Steeldogs have struggled to hit any kind of consistency, winning four and losing four of their eight games so far.

If the two pre-season challenge games between the Yorkshire rivals are anything to go by – both teams winning on home ice – there will be little to choose between them when they meet for the first time in a competitive fixture this season.

While the Knights will be confident given their winning run, the Steeldogs will also be on a high after their 3-2 overtime win against Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday night.

They had to first overcome the last-minute blow of conceding an equaliser against Tim Wallace’s team before producing the perfect response a few minutes later when Jonathan Phillips’ strike secured them the extra point.

“It was a great performance against Milton Keynes,” said Koulikov. “The guys were dialled in from the first puck drop.

DERBY DATE: Sheffield Steeldogs and Leeds Knights meet for the firsts time in a competitive fixture this season at Ice Sheffield on Friday night. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media.

“We played with a lot of pace, a lot of desire and we won a lot of battles.

“The only disappointment was to concede so late which took the game into OT, but we focused pretty quickly and overall deserved the two points.”

On Leeds’ success which has seen them win three league titles, a play-off trophy and a National Cup, Kouliko added: “There are a number of reasons – they have a really good coach who demands high standards in every single game – winning the league three years running is an unbelievable achievement.

“One of the main things you need in order to do that is to be consistent and that is down to the coach and his approach and the players just buy-in, play as a team and just never give up.”

TOP MAN: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Slava Koulikov. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

Aldridge was impressed with the Steeldogs during the pre-season meetings and believes they are a stronger team this time around under Koulikov. He still has injury issues with defencemen Jordan Griffin and Lewis Baldwin unavailable this weekend, while Matt Staudacher is unavailable. Mac Howlett – laid low for the past three weekends with illness – may be close to returning this weekend.

“We’re fighting against the tide at the moment in terms of injuries,” said Aldridge. “For the last couple of years, we’ve generally been lucky enough to stay away from that.

“Now we’ve hit it at the start of this season and we’ve really hit if full force - and it’s a case of how we get out of it.”

The Leeds coach expects a tough test in South Yorkshire before a night off ahead of Sunday’s visit to Elland Road from a Milton Keynes Lightning team desperate to exact revenge for the 5-2 defeat they suffered at home to Leeds last Saturday.

“Sheffield have a very much improved roster this season,” added Aldridge.