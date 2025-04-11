THEIR hopes of reaching the Final Four Weekend at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena may have long disappeared but Sheffield Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan is determined his team end their season on a positive note.

They can do that this weekend by getting the better of NIHL National league runners-up Milton Keynes Lightning, who are still hoping to make the play-off semi-finals in the West Midlands from the final round of double-header match-ups in Group B.

The Steeldogs play host at ice Sheffield tonight before heading to Buckinghamshire 24 hours later and Morgan is looking for a positive send-off ahead of the summer recess.

“We just want to win,” said Morgan. “Regardless of what it does for other teams, we just want to win for ourselves and finish off the season on a positive note.

“We want to do it for ourselves as players, our own organisation and our fans.

“You play together for a long time over the course of a season and you give a lot of time, effort and sacrifice and it’s about doing that for one more weekend.”

That this weekend is the last action the Steeldogs will see until September is down to a disappointing post-season.

In truth, the team has been cut off at the knees in recent weeks, seeing highly-regarded import forward Sam Tremblay switch to parent club Sheffield Steelers and the Elite League left a big enough gap to fill.

FINAL ACT: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Ben Morgan. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

But losing both Morgan and, barely a period into the play-offs, captain and fellow defenceman Jonathan Kirk to injury, seriously hampered the team’s chances of making it out of Group B.

Having lost all four games so far, the Steeldogs still have an important role to play in deciding who can make it to Coventry on April 19.

Group leaders Swindon Wildcats are virtually there but just need a point to make absolute sure, while Romford Raiders – who beat the Steeldogs twice last weekend – and Milton Keynes are both tied on five points.

"Last weekend kind of sums up the season if I’m honest,” added Morgan. “It was frustrating with regard that continuity has been the biggest downfall this season, that and not getting good starts in games and when we have, not really capitalising.