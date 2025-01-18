TO say Walker Sommer is leading from the front for Sheffield Steeldogs at the moment would be something of an understatement.

As with most imports arriving in this country for their first taste of UK hockey – at any level – there is never any guarantee of them living up to the reasons why their teams took a punt on them in the first place.

With a fairly modest cv that boasted two years in the German third tier after four years in NCAA college hockey in North America, Sommer arrived in South Yorkshire as one of three imports, the others being Canadian Sam Tremblay and Elmeri Hallfors, from Finland.

Tremblay was the only one of the three signed on a two-way deal with Sheffield Steelers and was as equally effective as his US team-mate Sommer in the opening four weeks of the season.

But Sommer has taken his match-day performances – and his production – to another level, posting 23 points, 18 of them goals, in his last 10 games.

His 69-point overall tally – 39 of them goals in 33 game league games – has him fourth overall in NIHL National and made Morgan a very happy player-coach.

“He’s been unbelievable,” said Morgan, whose team lost 6-1 at Leeds Knights on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s visit from leaders Milton Keynes Lightning. “He’s a standout performer in his own right and his quality speaks for himself.

LEADING MAN: Walker Sommer is fourth overall in point-scoring in NIHL National, posting 69 points in 33 league games, 39 of them goals. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“He’s a real tactician as well. People from the outside just look at him and see him as an out and out goalscorer but he’s really, really smart and a very cute player.

“And he’s one of those guys who jumps up and makes suggestions on plays and how we can be better as a team.

“He’s just a fantastic all-round guy, too, in the changing room and we’re obviously delighted with his contribution so far this season.”

Morgan is pleased with all three imports this season – something the Steeldogs were lacking completely last season under new ownership, a major reason behind their failure to make the post-season – and would be keen to have them back for the 2-25-26 campaign.

ON TARGET: Tate Shudra fired Sheffield Steeldogs ahead at Leeds Knights on Friday night, but they lost out 6-1. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“I’ve got no issues in terms of what they have done this season,” added Morgan.

“If they keep going as they are, then they’ll put themselves in the shop window to have a contract offered next season.”

At Elland Road Ice Arena, the Steeldogs made all the running in the first period, out-shooting their hosts 16-6 but unable to find a way past Sam Gospel.

The Knights came out stronger in the second but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when Tate Shudra pounced on a rebound to fire home from close-range at 28.30.

The Knights were soon level through Finley Bradon just over a minute later and it looked like the teams would go into the second intermission all-square until Noah McMullin fired through traffic with just 11 seconds of the period remaining.

Where the Steeldogs dominated the first, the Knights owned the second – firing 26 shots on Dan Crowe while Gospel faced just six at the other end – and, after a cagey start to the third, they were eventually able to strengthen their grip on the game.

They went 3-1 ahead on the power play in the 49th minute after former Steeldogs’ favourite Matt Bissonnette set up Matt Barron in front to fire past Crowe.

It was Barron who made it 4-1 just over a minute later, pouncing on a rebound after Jordan Griffin’s initial shot had been parried by Crowe.

Aa fortuitous bounce off the back-boards allowed Innes Gallacher to tee up an unmarked Bradon for his second from eight yards out at 54.01.