WERE it not for the fact Sheffield Steeldogs are the home team, head coach Slava Koulikov could be forgiven for standing behind the wrong bench for Friday night’s NIHL National clash with Peterborough Phantoms.

The Steeldogs’ head coach made the switch to South Yorkshire during the summer after 11 years at Mallard Road, overseeing a successful era for the Phantoms, one that included two play-off titles and a National Cup.

As well as his new charges at Ice Sheffield, there will be plenty of familiarity with the team that tonight form’s the opposition for Koulikov, with 20 players who played under him last year at Peterborough still there.

But while he has no shortage of affection for the Phantoms, Koulikov has moved on and vows to treat them like any other opponent he faces this season.

“If you are somewhere for 11 years, you obviously have an attachment to it,” said Koulikov. “We had our family settled in Peterborough and we had some really, really good years and won a lot of trophies as well.

“I look back at my time there with honour, it was a really happy time and brought some very good feelings.

“But, I'm in Sheffield now and this is a new chapter - that’s really what it is all about for me. When it comes to Friday’s game, it’s just another team that we need to beat.

“It’s another opportunity to try and get a ‘W’ and, for a coach, it is just another team you need to break down, another team you need to be at your best against. I don’t think anything else matters.”

Understandably, Koulikov was pleased with his team’s opening weekend, following up a 5-3 win at home to Hull Seahawks with a 4-3 overtime triumph at Romford Raiders.

On both occasions, though, his team had to chase the game, having fallen behind in the first period – they also conceded first in their two pre-season games against Leeds Knights. It’s a habit Koulikov wants his team to snap this weekend.