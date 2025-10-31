HAT-TRICK HERO: Kyle Watson scored a hat-trick in Wednesday night's impressive 8-2 win at Telford Tigers. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

ALL of a sudden, things are looking up for Sheffield Steeldogs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From struggling to find consistency, at least in terms of results, the Steeldogs head into Friday night’s Ice Sheffield clash against second-bottom Solway Sharks boasting a four-game winning streak.

Home wins against Romford Raiders and Bristol Pitbulls have been followed by even more impressive triumphs on the road at top-three teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Knights were first to fall, Slava Koulikov’s players deservedly running out 6-2 winners at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday night.

Three nights later, the South Yorkshire outfit enjoyed an even more comprehensive win when beating third-placed hosts Telford Tigers 8-2.

Across the four performances, they are averaging seven goals scored per game and are the league’s form team.

As a result, it is the Steeldogs who now lie third in the NIHL National standings. A win over Solway could see them close the gap on second-placed Leeds Knights – who enjoyed a 5-1 derby home win over Hull Seahawks on Thursday – to one point again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders Swindon – who beat visitors Bristol Pitbulls 3-1 on Thursday – are just a point further ahead.

PLEASED: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Slava Koulikov. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

The Steeldogs laid the groundwork for victory in Shropshire with a strong first period, going into the first break 4-2 ahead through two strikes from Kyle Watson plus efforts from CJ Garcia and Walker Sommer.

Bair Gendunov got in on the act at 35.05 before Watson completed his hat-trick just over two minutes later - the perfect way to mark his call-up to the Great Britain squad earlier in the week.

Just 21 seconds had passed in the third period before Sommer doubled his tally, with Joonas Larinmaa completing a comprehensive victory just 36 seconds later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe not all of the results have gone our way before, but I think there were a lot of positives,” said Koulikov.

“We were outchancing a lot of teams but maybe because we were always playing catch-up with being behind teams in games, we were putting too much pressure on ourselves and we couldn’t convert (those chances).

“But, as you’ve seen, in the last four games, we are averaging seven goals a game. When you play with a lead and you play with confidence, every game, every win gives you a bit of a boost in confidence and that is a positive sign for us.

“We know how difficult it is to play on the road, especially with the smaller ice pads compared to ours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It started with that first win at home, though (against Romford) and then you go to Leeds knowing how important that game in the Cup is and also Telford was a Cup game for us and we spoke about how important for us and the boys worked really hard in both matches and created their own luck and chances to get those goals.”

Although Solway have endured a tough start to the 2025-26 season, their only win came in Sheffield back on October 3.

Koulikov has been around at this level long enough not to take any team for granted.

“You just can’t underestimate any teams in this league,” he added. “If you switch off, you are in for a tough night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Solway have been running a lot of teams close, last week they took Telford to a penalty shootout and also pushed Leeds close.

“So you just have to make sure you’re ready and concentrate on yourself and come in switched on and ready to play.