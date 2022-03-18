CUP AMBITION: Greg Wood - Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Competing in a Cup final, a top-three regular season finish and reaching the Final Four Play-off Weekend at Coventry were top of the list for Wood and his players.

Tonight sees them tackle the first on that list when they take on defending champions Telford Tigers in the first leg of the NIHL National Cup Final.

In the league, they sit fifth but just three points off second place with six games to play. And the play-offs will be as open as the regular season has proved since it started back in mid-October.

LEADING ROLE: With 105 points to his name this season - including 501 goals _ Jason Hewitt will be a key figure in the run-in. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

Given Telford could retain their regular season league crown this weekend, the Steeldogs will be doing all in their power to ensure the Tigers do not also keep hold of the National Cup they won back in 2019-20.

It should prove to be a fiercely-contested six periods of hockey, concluding in Telford with the second leg on March 30.

In the six competitive meetings between the two teams this season, there have been three wins apiece, the Steeldogs ending three straight losses against the Tigers – two of which came over the Christmas period when Covid ravaged their roster – by winning 6-5 in overtime in Telford last month.

“We’re talking about a six period game – nothing is won or lost on Friday,” said Wood.

“We’ve just got to make sure we acquit ourselves in the right way and, if we do that, we’ll be in with a very good chance of winning.

“We still want to chase down as high a position as possible in the league, but this Cup Final is obviously a great chance for us to pick up a first piece of silverware as a group.”

Steeldogs go into tonight’s game on the back of a frustrating 5-3 loss in the league at Bees last Sunday, but confidence will not be an issue, says Wood.

“We’ve shown we can win there but, obviously, we don’t want to go into the second leg chasing the game too much,” added Wood.

“So we have to get off to a good start at ours, that is really important.

“For me I want to be up after this first leg – it gives us a bit of a buffer. Telford are a very good team and so consistent.