Sheffield Steeldogs: Why 'made in Sheffield' tag reminds Jonathan Phillips of early Cardiff days
Back in 1997, Phillips was given his first taste of senior hockey aged just 15 by Cardiff Rage in the long gone British National League.
It was clearly a baptism of fire for the future GB international who, along with the likes of fellow former Sheffield Steelers’ forward Phil Hill, found himself on the wrong end of some very one-sided scorelines.
Ultimately, though, it proved to be invaluable experience for the pair, who would both go on to have successful careers in both Elite League and international level.
The desire to create a pathway for young hockey talent in Sheffield - from the Academy all the way through to the Steelers - is something Phillips remembers from his teenage years in his hometown of Cardiff.
His time in a Rage jersey quickly earned him a move up to the Cardiff Devils - exactly the kind of development path those around him are trying to create in Sheffield..
“It’s how I got my first chance in Cardiff,” recalled Phillips, whose expected return for a second season with the Steeldogs was confirmed on Friday morning. “There was the Devils and then they formed a team called the Cardiff Rage in the BNL.
“If I’m honest, we were a horrendous team but team spirit was absolutely huge and it gave people like me and Phil Hill an opportunity to play professional hockey at a very young age.
“It meant we were able to get noticed and we learned our game that way - it was a massive stepping stone for me.”
Now, some 25 years or so on, Phillips sees it as an important part of his role at the Steeldogs to help bring the next generation through in his adopted city.
“Being here gives me the chance to work with the younger prospects coming through,” added Phillips. “I’ll be looking to lead by example, pass on the culture and if I can help mentor some of these younger lads along the way, then great.”
On his decision to remain at Ice Sheffield for a second year, Phillips added: “Realistically, last year was always going to be tough, with new ownership coming in, they needed to see what they had got and what they are dealing with.
"It was always going to take a little bit of time for them to settle in, get to know the league, get to know the set-up and just see what was needed.
"Now, they have laid out what their vision is. That was exciting to hear and they are following through on that.
“Body-wise I still feel no different to 10-15 years ago and, selfishly, this allows me to still be involved in hockey while concentrating on another career.”
Player-coach Ben Morgan, now planning to ensure the Steeldogs return to being a play-off team next season after missing out last time around, said having Phillips around would be key to the development of others around him on and off the ice.
He added: “There isn’t a team in the league that wouldn’t want Jonathan Phillips on their roster.
“With such a young team next season, he provides another layer of experience and leadership which he takes naturally to. Supporting and naturing the next generation of players is part of his DNA.”